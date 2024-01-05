Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Streaming Analytics Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

Data privacy and security concerns is a major challenge hindering the market growth. As

digitalization spreads across all industries, privacy and security issues are becoming more difficult. In addition, concerns regarding data privacy and security will increase as traditional models are replaced by digital ones which negatively impacts the market.

The streaming analytics market has been segmented by deployment (cloud and on premise), type (software and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).





The market growth by the

cloud segment is significant during the forecast period. The users of the cloud segment deployment

benefit from the streamlining of business intelligence procedures. In addition,

to make decision-making more effective, it facilitates gathering, integrating, analyzing, and presenting derived insights in real-time.

North America

accounts for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is a key market for

streaming analytics as it is an

early adopter of sophisticated technology and a global leader in the intensive production and consumption of data. In addition, the market for advanced analytics is fuelled by the enormous volumes of data produced in this region, which are analyzed to find insightful relationships and insights. Furthermore, the

region is also technologically advanced, and its industrial sector is fully developed, which makes it simple to adopt cutting-edge software solutions to boost productivity and efficiency Hence, such factors are

driving the market growth in North America.

Key Companies in the Streaming Analytics Market:

Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon Inc., Cloudera Inc., Conviva Inc., Coralogix Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Impetus Technologies Inc., Informatica Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Striim International Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc.

