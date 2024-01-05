               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Streaming Analytics Market To Increase By USD 23.6 Billion Between 2022 To 2027, Increasing Adoption Of Iot-Based Devices Boosts The Market - Technavio


1/5/2024 5:50:00 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The streaming analytics market by deployment (cloud and on premise), type (software and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027
report has been added to technavio offering.
With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the streaming analytics market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 23.6
billion .
The increasing adoption of IoT-based devices drives the market growth. There is a growing use of
connected devices across the globe.
As a result, this
makes the task of managing, monitoring, and maintaining the data in an organization more difficult. Hence,
IoT devices make managing, monitoring, and maintaining easier which drives the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Streaming Analytics Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

  • Data privacy and security concerns is a major challenge hindering the market growth. As
    digitalization spreads across all industries, privacy and security issues are becoming more difficult. In addition, concerns regarding data privacy and security will increase as traditional models are replaced by digital ones which negatively impacts the market.

The streaming analytics market has been segmented by deployment (cloud and on premise), type (software and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market growth by the
    cloud segment is significant during the forecast period. The users of the cloud segment deployment
    benefit from the streamlining of business intelligence procedures. In addition,
    to make decision-making more effective, it facilitates gathering, integrating, analyzing, and presenting derived insights in real-time.
  • North America
    accounts for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is a key market for
    streaming analytics as it is an
    early adopter of sophisticated technology and a global leader in the intensive production and consumption of data. In addition, the market for advanced analytics is fuelled by the enormous volumes of data produced in this region, which are analyzed to find insightful relationships and insights. Furthermore, the
    region is also technologically advanced, and its industrial sector is fully developed, which makes it simple to adopt cutting-edge software solutions to boost productivity and efficiency Hence, such factors are
    driving the market growth in North America.

Key Companies in the Streaming Analytics Market:

Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon Inc., Cloudera Inc., Conviva Inc., Coralogix Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Impetus Technologies Inc., Informatica Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Striim International Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Streaming Analytics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.89%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 23.6 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

25.79

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Amazon Inc., Cloudera Inc., Conviva Inc., Coralogix Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Impetus Technologies Inc., Informatica Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Striim International Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

