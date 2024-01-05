Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Simulation and Analysis Software Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge



The high costs of deployment and complex architecture of simulation technologies is a significant challenge

restricting market growth.

There is an urgent need to make significant investments in technology platforms, infrastructure development, and maintenance for the implementation of simulation technologies. The architecture of simulation technologies is complex, and a significant IT workforce and investment are needed to manage these complex infrastructures.

The simulation and analysis software market has been segmented by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



The market share growth by the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The automobile industry consists of companies that are involved in the manufacture of motor vehicles. To comply with the new legislation, vehicle manufacturers have been integrating new technologies. SAS will be a significant player in the area of new product development, improved manufacturing processes, and increased maintenance and service capacity.

North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.



Key Companies in the simulation and analysis software market:

Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, AVL List GmbH, Bentley Systems Inc., Cesim Oy, Dassault Systemes SE, ESI Group SA, GSE Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Simul8 Corp., Simulations Plus Inc., Synopsys Inc., and The MathWorks Inc.

