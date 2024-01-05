Los Angeles District Attorney Candidate Judge Craig Mitchell Invites Angelenos To Grab Their Running Shoes In The Fight Against Crime

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skid Row Marathon Founder and LA Superior Court Judge Craig Mitchell in collaboration with Markelle Taylor , the protagonist of the recent documentary 26.2 to Life: The San Quentin Prison Marathon, and over 100 members of the Skid Row Running Club invites Angelenos to join them in an inspirational morning run. The run which is to be kicked off in front of the Midnight Mission is meant to remind Angelenos that redemption and rehabilitation within prison walls is attainable and can lead to transformative life changes.



Formerly incarcerated, Markelle Taylor, also known as "The Gazelle," says, "I am living proof that rehabilitation programs inside prisons work. I consider myself fortunate to use my personal experiences to advocate for changing policies that can greatly improve the lives of people serving time. I believe that access to education is key to providing incarcerated individuals with dignity, and most importantly, also helping reduce the rates of recidivism. My story serves as a testament to the efficacy of rehabilitation and how an investment towards our education can benefit us and communities across Los Angeles County."



"As a Judge running for LA District Attorney, I have learned to recognize that there are always two sides to each story. In the 27 years I have served as judge and prosecutor none of my convictions have been overturned. This speaks to my commitment to uphold my oath of providing justice to all people while also giving them the respect and dignity they deserve," shares Judge Craig Mitchell.



As Angelenos experience escalating crime, Judge Mitchell is committed to utilizing every resource available to stop these crime sprees that have plagued and terrorized members of the County of Los Angeles. Mitchell says, "I decided to run against District Attorney Gascón because I cannot stand idly by and continue to watch the chaos unfold under current leadership. Enough is enough, and the people of Los Angeles should not have to continue living in fear."



Los Angeles District Attorney Candidate, Judge Craig Mitchell, is committed to putting an end to the recent surge in crime in Los Angeles and ensuring the safety of its citizens. Judge Mitchell has the necessary experience to tackle this critical issue. He took a leave of absence from his twenty-year tenure on the Los Angeles Superior Court bench, during which he never had a conviction overturned. As a Deputy District Attorney, during his last several years as a prosecutor, he tried more murder cases than any prosecutor in LA. Judge Mitchell also understands the importance of education and rehabilitation, having been a former high school teacher for 17 years. In pursuit of this goal, he founded the Skid Row Running Club, which has helped to create a community for some of LA's most vulnerable people. To learn more, visit:

Markelle Taylor, also known as "The Gazelle", spent 17 years in prison. Despite his past, he has accomplished an impressive feat by participating in the Boston Marathon twice, with his last completion being under three hours. Taylor is a strong advocate for providing education and rehabilitative programs to both men and women who are currently serving time. He firmly believes that access to such resources is crucial in reducing recidivism rates. To learn more, visit:



Contact:

The Rose Group

Elana Weiss-Rose

310.733.8974

562.544.3157



SOURCE Judge Craig Mitchell