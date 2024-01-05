Steinway Artist Robin Spielberg Follows Release Of 24Th Album With 11 City Tour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Concerts in Virginia, Nevada, California, North Carolina, Maryland, Florida, New York, and Ohio Beginning February.

USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After a year in which she released her most ambitious work to date in her four-decade career, Billboard charting American pianist, composer and Steinway Artist Robin Spielberg, renowned for her emotive and masterful piano artistry, builds on her momentum by bringing her music back to the fans in person, with a solo tour performing her original compositions as well as timeless classics from the American Songbook, cinematic soundtracks, and romantic favorites at theaters across eight states. Spielberg's concerts are renowned as much for the engaging stories she tells between the delicate notes and powerful crescendos of her technique, as she forges an intimate connection with her audience, making each concert a unique and unforgettable experience. Concert films produced specifically for the tour complement Spielberg's musical artistry with beautiful scenery and other visuals.Tour stops include venues in the Washington, DC; Los Angeles CA; Charlotte, NC; and Cleveland OH markets. For a full list of dates visit .Spielberg's solo concert tour takes her back to her roots as a young pianist making a name for herself in the bustling hotel lobbies of midtown Manhattan, where patrons first got to know her precise stylings that led to a sold-out Carnegie Hall debut and encouraged her to record the original compositions she would sprinkle between standards and classic show tunes. Her fans were again instrumental in a recent career milestone - the inspiration for her 24th album and first fully orchestrated work "By Way of the Wind". The October 2023 Billboard charting release, now available to stream on all platforms and as a limited edition CD gift set ( ), was a lifelong dream put on hold during non-stop life of a touring musician for many years, until the Covid shutdown pivoted Spielberg's 2020 tour to a series of livestream concerts. As Robin's signature style of charming between song banter during these performances brought her closer to her listeners, she shared her goal to hear her music performed as she always intended while composing – not just herself on piano or with small ensemble as she usually recorded but with full orchestra. A virtual tip jar began the seed money to make it a reality, and the result – a collection of original works with a shared theme of resilience and the ways we are carried through life by forces outside ourselves - has been praised for its virtuosity. The simple livestreams that sparked this musical achievement have also developed in scale into high definition, five-camera shoots, still weekly from Spielberg's home Steinway at when she is not on tour, with a different theme every week - going on 240 performances as of early 2024.More about Robin SpielbergRobin Spielberg is one of America's most beloved pianist/composers. With an impressive tour schedule and hundreds of thousands of recordings sold, this Steinway Artist has been winning the hearts of listeners around the world with her compelling melodies and sensitive piano techniques since debuting her first recording of original solos for piano, "Heal of the Hand". She made her sold out Carnegie Hall debut in 1997.A prolific composer, Spielberg has 24 recordings to her credit and appears on more than 40 compilations around the world. Her discography includes albums of original piano solos, arrangements of American standards, original pieces for piano/ensemble, recordings for the holidays, a CD of American melodies, and a CD of lullabies. She is in the top 1% of artists played on Pandora Radio, the internet's largest radio station. In addition to over 200 million streams on that platform, she has 160,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and has sold over a million physical CDs of her piano-centric music.As a founding member of the Atlantic Theater Company while a student at New York University, Spielberg acted in dozens of Off-Broadway plays, radio dramas, and composed several original scores, at the same time building a career as one of the premiere piano performers in New York. Spielberg wrote the music for Atlantic Theater Company's first full musical in 1991, "Balloonland" (1992 Actor's Equity Award grant winner), as well as intermittent music for Mamet's translation of Chekhov's "Three Sisters", "The Frog Prince", "The Revenge of the Space Pandas", Craig Lucas' "Reckless" and John Guare's "Women and Water".Spielberg's multi-faceted work in music and mental health as a National Artist Spokesperson for the American Music Therapy Association, a founding member of the Mindful Music Association, and a C.A.R.E. Channel Artist streamed in hospitals across the country includes a tour of lectures and workshops at schools, community centers, nursing care facilities and performing arts centers. Her popular TEDx TALK on music and wellness has over 400,000 views ( ).Spielberg's memoir, "Naked on the Bench: My Adventures in Pianoland", won the 2014 Gold Medal in the Reader's Favorite International Book Award contest. 