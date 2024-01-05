Global Machine Vision For Robotics Industry Report 2023-2028: The Vision Spectrum - From 1D To 3D, Exploring The Possibilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
This study's main objective is to identify the key growth opportunities in the industry and market drivers and restraints through 2028. Market and technological trends, value chain and pricing analyses, feature/technology evolution, and common applications also are discussed.
In a robot-based machine vision solution, a camera takes an image of an object, analyzes it, and sends accurate coordinates to a robot that then moves its arm in a specified position. Thus, a robot-based machine vision solution has two major aspects: robotic system and machine vision system. The machine vision system includes lighting, lenses, image sensors, vision processing, and a communication system.
Solutions are in demand in the electronics and semiconductor, automotive, pharmaceutical, medical device, and food and packaging industries. Machine vision can be purchased as a stand-alone, commercial off-the-shelf system or as part of another system (PC-based vision controllers, stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors, and image-based barcode readers are platforms in which machine vision systems operate). Vision
can be 1D, 2D, 2.5D, or 3D.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Machine Vision for Robotics Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Robot-Based Machine Vision Solution Components Machine Vision Systems for Robotics Machine Vision Platforms for Robotics Growth Metrics Market Trends Technology Trends Technology/Feature Evolution Key Applications Emerging Applications Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Value Chain Analysis Pricing Trends
3. Product Portfolios of Top 3 Companies
Cognex Product Portfolio Keyence Product Portfolio Basler Product Portfolio
4. Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Optimal Use of Cloud and Edge in Machine Vision Applications Growth Opportunity 2: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Growth Opportunity 3: Expanding Application Range of Robot-based Vision Systems Growth Opportunity 4: Upskilling Workforce for Artificial Intelligence-based Machine Vision Technologies Growth Opportunity 5: Robotics as a Service Growth Opportunity 6: Autonomous Robots
