(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Westervelt Ecological Services Expands with Acquisition of American Mitigation Company

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Westervelt Ecological Services (WES), a national leader in mitigation and conservation, is pleased to announce the acquisition of American Mitigation Company (AMC), based in South Carolina. This acquisition expands the markets WES serves and strengthens its position as a full-service provider of environmental restoration and mitigation.

WES, founded in 2006, is a recognized expert in large-scale, science-driven restoration projects. The company's multi-disciplinary team specializes in delivering advanced restoration and conservation that balance complex environmental challenges with the need for sustainable economic development. With the acquisition of AMC, WES adds new capacity, significantly expanding its reach in the Southeast.

AMC is committed to delivering high-quality habitat restoration projects that not only restore ecosystems but allow economic development in a sustainable manner. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its rigorous evaluation process, which ensures that every project aligns with both ecological and economic goals.

This acquisition furthers WES' mission to be a trusted provider for environmental projects and builds upon its track record of successfully developing and managing a large portfolio of ecologically significant projects across the United States, focusing on permanently protecting wetlands, streams, and vulnerable species habitats.

"The acquisition of American Mitigation Company is a major milestone for WES," said Travis Hemmen, President of Westervelt Ecological Services. "We are focused on disciplined growth and AMC's strong reputation in the South Carolina restoration market makes them an ideal fit for our organization. Together, our teams will enable us to continue delivering exceptional value and solutions to our clients. We are excited to start working with the new staff from AMC.”

ABOUT AMERICAN MITIGATION COMPANY

AMC was established in 2019 for the purpose of developing and operating natural resource mitigation projects. The company was established in South Carolina and works primarily in South Carolina and Georgia. Their team includes industry veterans who specialize in finding and originating land investment projects that have the potential to generate landscape-scale restoration projects. Their team of professionals has over 25 years of experience in the ecological consulting industry developing mitigation banks and permittee-responsible mitigation projects.

ABOUT WESTERVELT ECOLOGICAL SERVICES

Established in 2006, WES is a joint venture held by The Westervelt Company and CDPQ that brings a unique combination of deep industry knowledge, strong financial capacity, and a large privately-owned land base. WES is focused on investing capital with direction from its technical staff to implement large-scale environmental restoration projects for the benefit of conservation and local economies.

