Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Education Technology Market in North America 2023-2027

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample Report before buying

Company Offering:



2U Inc. -

The company offers educational technology such as the edX in-platform learning assistant, edX Xpert, and the edX ChatGPT plugin used by learners to discover career-relevant learning pathways, receive learning assistance, and get real-time support, under its subsidiary edX Inc.



Alphabet Inc. -

The company offers educational technology such as Google Workspace and Google Classroom for online classes, managing assignments, and organizing daily tasks.

ApplyBoard Inc. -

The company offers educational technology such as the ApplyProof AI tool which offers peer-to-peer verification of LoA or Letters of Acceptance from a university.

For details on companies and their offerings –

Buy a report!

Market Dynamics



Impactful driver-

Emergence of virtual schools

Key Trend - Growing inclination toward integrating AR, VR, and artificial intelligence (AI) in smart classrooms

The growing inclination toward integrating AR, VR, and artificial intelligence (AI) in smart classrooms is an emerging market trend. These technologies help

to create rich learning environments for students. Such factors

make

them the clearest choice for improving the overall educational experience for students and teachers. Along with

augmented reality and virtual reality, another important emerging technology that is attracting the attention of several players in the education sector is AI. Major Challenges

- Availability of open-source learning content





Market Segmentation

Based on End-User, the business segment will be significant during the forecast period. The partnerships and collaborations between educational institutions, ed-tech companies, and content developers drive the segment growth. They collaborate to

create significant opportunities for providers operating in the North American - educational technology market.

Collaborations and partnerships are increasingly becoming a crucial part of this developing ecosystem in North America. For instance, in February 2022, Greenfield Community College (GCC) partnered with Upright Education to offer new skills in software development and technology,

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report

Related Reports:

The higher education testing and assessment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,481.55 million.

The online higher education market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 33.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.82%.