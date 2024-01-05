(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The
education technology market in North America is estimated to grow by
USD 42.98 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.37% .
The education technology market in North America is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer education technology market in North America are Blackboard Inc., Chegg Inc., Coursera Inc., 2U Inc., Alphabet Inc., Instructure Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., Udacity Inc., ApplyBoard Inc., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., MAXHUB, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Simplilearn, Ellucian Co. LP, Skillsoft Corp., SkyPrep Inc., Promethean World Ltd., and Quizizz.
Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Education Technology Market in North America 2023-2027
The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample Report before buying
Company Offering:
2U Inc. -
The company offers educational technology such as the edX in-platform learning assistant, edX Xpert, and the edX ChatGPT plugin used by learners to discover career-relevant learning pathways, receive learning assistance, and get real-time support, under its subsidiary edX Inc.
Alphabet Inc. -
The company offers educational technology such as Google Workspace and Google Classroom for online classes, managing assignments, and organizing daily tasks. ApplyBoard Inc. -
The company offers educational technology such as the ApplyProof AI tool which offers peer-to-peer verification of LoA or Letters of Acceptance from a university.
For details on companies and their offerings –
Buy a report!
Market Dynamics
Impactful driver-
Emergence of virtual schools Key Trend - Growing inclination toward integrating AR, VR, and artificial intelligence (AI) in smart classrooms
The growing inclination toward integrating AR, VR, and artificial intelligence (AI) in smart classrooms is an emerging market trend. These technologies help
to create rich learning environments for students. Such factors
make
them the clearest choice for improving the overall educational experience for students and teachers. Along with
augmented reality and virtual reality, another important emerging technology that is attracting the attention of several players in the education sector is AI. Major Challenges
- Availability of open-source learning content
Market Segmentation
Based on End-User, the business segment will be significant during the forecast period. The partnerships and collaborations between educational institutions, ed-tech companies, and content developers drive the segment growth. They collaborate to
create significant opportunities for providers operating in the North American - educational technology market.
Collaborations and partnerships are increasingly becoming a crucial part of this developing ecosystem in North America. For instance, in February 2022, Greenfield Community College (GCC) partnered with Upright Education to offer new skills in software development and technology,
Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report
Related Reports:
The higher education testing and assessment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,481.55 million.
The online higher education market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 33.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.82%.
|
Education Technology Market Scope in North America
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.37%
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
12.85
TOC:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Company Landscape
12 Company Analysis
13 Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact US:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website:
SOURCE Technavio
MENAFN05012024003732001241ID1107689530
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.