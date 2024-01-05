Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2023-2027

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the commercial refrigeration equipment market: AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Blue Star Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Felix Storch Inc., FUJIMAK Corp., HOSHIZAKI Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imbera, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Standex International Corp., Tecumseh Products Co. LLC, TEFCOLD AS, The Middleby Corp., TURBO AIR Inc., UAB FREOR LT, Valpro Refrigeration, and Welbilt Inc.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 5.9% YOY growth in 2023.

The growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment is a major trend in the market.

End-users are increasingly inclined towards commercial refrigeration due to its numerous benefits, particularly its cost-saving advantages in terms of energy consumption. ENERGY STAR-certified commercial refrigeration equipment offers a solution for minimizing energy usage. For example, commercial refrigeration equipment with ENERGY STAR certification is 20% more energy efficient compared to standard commercial refrigeration equipment.

The rising preference for pre-used and rented commercial refrigeration equipment is a significant challenge impeding

market growth. Many vendors in the market are introducing enhanced commercial refrigeration equipment with added features. However, not all end-users can invest in these upgraded models. Consequently, many end-users opt for low-cost commercial refrigeration equipment or used models, which are priced lower than new products.

The retail segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The retail segment comprises hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery stores, and convenience stores. These retail stores provide a variety of packaged refrigerated food products and use commercial refrigeration equipment such as glass door freezers and refrigerators for storing drinks. Furthermore, many retailers are introducing fresh varieties of private-label refrigerated food products. For example, Target Brands Inc. recently launched its Good and Gather brand of frozen meal products in March 2021.

