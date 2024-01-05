Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pasta Sauce Market 2023-2027

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology.



Key Segment Analysis

The market growth by the

dried pasta segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment is

widely available and highly consumed worldwide due to its

longer shelf life and easy storage which fuels the growth of this segment. In addition, as health-conscious people are shifting toward a plant-based and protein-rich diet, companies are investing in the development of new varieties of dry pasta, which is protein-rich which is positively impacting the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the demand will increase further due to more product launches and the popularity of private-label brands in developed countries. Hence, such

factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis



Europe

accounts for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period.

Factors such as the

variety of companies offering new products, a greater disposable income, and the rising trend of popular ethnic cuisine is fuelling the growth of the market in the region. In addition, some of the largest countries contributing to the market includes

Italy, Germany, France, UK, Sweden, Spain, and Russia. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The pasta sauce market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

B and G Foods Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Campbell Soup Co., Coles Group Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., DeLallo Inc, Ebro Foods SA, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo SpA, F.lli Sacla Spa, Hormel Foods Corp., LiDestri Food and Drink, Mars Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., NutriAsia Inc., Premier Foods Plc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Veeba Food Services Pvt. Ltd., Wakefern Food Corp., and Target Corp.

