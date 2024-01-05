Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Energy Market 2024-2028

Smart Energy Market 2024-2028:

Company Analysis

ABB Ltd: The company offers smart energy such as ABB Electrification.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Smart Energy Market 2024-2028:

Segmentation

Application



The market growth of the

smart grid segment is significant during the forecast period.

The advent of smart grid technology has also facilitated the growth of several other related technologies. In addition, smart grid networking technologies help in the integration of renewable power generation technologies with the grid. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period. End-user

Geography



North America accounts for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the

strict governmental norms imposed by countries in the region,

the evolution of smart cities in North America, and the

rapid development of infrastructure are fuelling the market growth in the region. In addition, the US is the leading country in this region in terms of investment in smart energy solutions.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Smart Energy Market 2024-2028:

Key Highlights



Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart energy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart energy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart energy market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of smart energy market companies

