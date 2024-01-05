Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Security Orchestration Automation Response Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The high cost of deployment

is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The cost of software licenses, system configurations and customizations, implementation, training, and maintenance are included in the total installation costs for an organization's security orchestration automation response. In addition, it is necessary that skilled IT personnel incur additional costs for the proper implementation of SOAR software in enterprises.

The security orchestration automation response market has been segmented by deployment (cloud and on-premises), application (network forensics, threat intelligence, incident management, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



The

cloud segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The demand for cloud SOAR-based solutions has increased at all enterprises because this is more affordable than on-premises solutions. Moreover, it is no longer necessary for organizations to spend more time configuring SOAR servers and buying licenses from cloud-based services.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.



North America

is estimated to

contribute

42%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.



Key Companies in the Security Orchestration Automation Response market:

Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cyware Labs Inc., Exabeam Inc., Fortinet Inc., Innotim Yazilim LLC, International Business Machines Corp., LogRhythm Inc., Musarubra US LLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Qi Anxin Technology Group Co. Ltd., Rapid7 Inc., Resolve Systems LLC, SIRP Labs Ltd., Splunk Inc., Sumo Logic Inc., Swimlane Inc., ThreatConnect Inc., Tufin, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

