Apollo Announces Commencement Of Management Transition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (“ Apollo ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) reports that the Board of Directors of the Company have, with regret, accepted a notice of retirement from Tom Peregoodoff, President and CEO. The effective date of Tom's retirement from his executive role is June 30, 2024. The board has begun the succession process and will update the market when it has been completed.



Apollo's Chairman of the Board, Andew Bowering commented;“Tom has played a critical role in the development of Apollo Silver from the acquisition of our Calico Project through the advancement of the project to where it now sits as one of the largest undeveloped silver projects in the USA. I speak on behalf of the entire board and team in saying we look forward to continuing to work with Tom during this transition and in offering our best wishes to him when he starts the next chapter of his life. During the transition, the board will focus on identifying candidates with the background and experience that will continue to advance Calico and grow Apollo. We continue to believe that Apollo provides a compelling investment opportunity for investors looking for exposure to responsibly sourced silver development opportunities.”

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with the board and team here at Apollo” commented Tom Peregoodoff.“I could not be prouder of the work we have been able to accomplish since we started in 2021. Calico and Apollo are very well placed to benefit from strengthening market conditions and during the transition I look forward to supporting the team as we continue to look for opportunities to add value to Apollo.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tom Peregoodoff

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Tom Peregoodoff

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

...

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California and Silver District Project in La Paz County, Arizona.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

This news release includes“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential of the Calico Project; the potential advancement of the Calico Project and growth of Apollo; identification of opportunities to add value to Apollo; and strengthening market conditions. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“estimate”,“expect”,“potential”,“target”,“budget” and“intend” and statements that an event or result“may”,“will”,“should”,“could” or“might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of the management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may have caused actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company's projections and estimates; realization of mineral resource estimates, interest and exchange rates; competition; stock price fluctuations; availability of drilling equipment and access; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments; environmental risks; insurance risks; capital expenditures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities; personnel relations; contests over title to properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. The quantity and grade of reported inferred mineral resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred mineral resources as an indicated or measured mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an indicated or measured mineral resource category. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the price of silver, gold and barite; the demand for silver, gold and barite; the ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of any required approvals; the ability to obtain qualified personnel, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective matter; and the regulatory framework regarding environmental matters, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.