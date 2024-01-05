Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Education PC and Tablet Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:



Acer Inc. -

The company offers educational PCs and tablets such as Acer Chromebook Tab 10.

Alphabet Inc. -

The company offers educational PC and tablet

software support through its subsidiary Google LLC.

Apple Inc. -

The company offers educational PCs and tablets such as iPad, iPad Mini, and iMac desktops.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America will contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Teaching and learning experiences are enhanced in the region through the use of digital learning, which

has led to a growing demand for PCs and tablets as essential tools. This is used to access

digital curricula, educational apps, online resources, and learning management systems.

to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.



Impactful driver-

Robust demand for online education

Key Trend - Shift toward cloud-based solutions Major Challenges

- Budget constraint issues with educational institutes



Market Segmentation

By End-user, the

K-12 segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes student education from kindergarten through 12th grade. The growth of the segment experiences a spike due to factors such as population growth, parental expectations, evolving educational models, holistic development goals, integration of technology, the pursuit of quality education, and government mandates.

The demand for K-12 learning arises from the desire to provide students with a strong educational base that prepares them for higher education and future career opportunities. Rapid population growth and urbanization contribute to the demand for K-12 learning. As urban areas expand, the need for educational institutions and services increases to accommodate the growing number of school-age children in those regions.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

