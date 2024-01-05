Five Stars Reviews For Beth Bristow's Epic Fiction,“Survival Of The Blood”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / --History and fiction are two genres that, technically, do not go together. However, with a combination of an epic historical war, a narrative about surviving bloodlines, and a sprinkle of supernatural elements, readers will go crazy over a piece of history documented in literature. In Beth Bristow 's first book, Survival of the Blood , she is able to do exactly that. Her book, published as one of the best-reviewed titles of PageTurner Press and Media, explores the history of eighteenth century England as the Scotland Highlanders march against the throne-in a bid to dethrone King George II. However, the Highlanders are overpowered by the trained, armed, and ready army of the king, forcing surviving Highlanders to flee or face life in captivity.Survival of the Blood tackles themes of freedom and heritage as it highlights the Highlanders fight to be free of the British rule. It emphasizes the importance of having a surviving male in a Highlander clan to continue the bloodlines. These themes have garnered incredibly high regard for both Bristow and her book. According to an editorial review in Reader's Favorite,“Author Beth Bristow perfectly captures the gritty, blood realism of British history in this beautifully penned and in-depth literary work. K. C. Finn, the writer of the review, goes on to state that,“The novel is well rounded with deep character commitment and emotionally charged scenes that bring us closer to the figures under pressure as we root for their success.” In conclusion, the review recommends the book to all historical fiction fans and literary fiction fans alike.Similarly, The US Review of Books calls Bristow's work authentic with its use of the Gaelic dialect and fascinating details of eighteenth-century Scotland. Priscilla Estes, the book reviewer, finishes her review by stating that,“The surprise ending sets up the delightful possibility of a sequel.” Even verified readers from Amazon have given the book 5 stars, with one reviewer writing,“Survival of the Blood illustrates the tenacity of a people to survive brutality, starvation, subjugation with fortitude, unbelievable strength, adaptability, and a drive to survive wherever life took them as history has shown.”Beth Bristow discovered she had Cameron Clan ancestors, which prompted her to seek more information about them. She took many trips to Scotland and considers the misty mountains and glens of the Highlands as the most memorable thing she has ever seen. She has also written several articles and short stories about the English and Scottish history. Survival of the Blood is the first book in her duology that chronicles the Highlanders battle with the English monarchy. Its sequel is Tragedy of the Blood. Her duology is available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at and other online book retailers.

