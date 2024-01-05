PRECISIO BIOTIX TO PRESENT AT BIOTECH SHOWCASETM 2024 And BFC GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Presentation by CEO Mark Engel Highlighting both Platform and Product Pipeline Advances

DOVER, Del., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Precisio Biotix today announced that it is presenting at both the BFC Global Healthcare Conference and Biotech ShowcaseTM 2024.

Mark Engel, Chairman and CEO will be presenting at both events: the BFC Global Healthcare Conference on January 7, 2024 at 4:00PM at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, and the Biotech Showcase on January 8, 2024 at 3:15PM in the Franciscan C (Ballroom Level), Hilton Hotel, San Francisco.

Precisio Biotix creates novel lower cost precision biological antibacterials with a focus on lung and skin infections. The presentation will feature: (1) an update on LysiThruTM, the company's industry leading high through put screening, engineering and AI system for creating best or first in class novel lysins (engineered precision enzymes that rapidly break targeted bacterial cell walls without causing resistance); and (2) an update on the company's pipeline.

Mark stated that he is delighted to be presenting at these events since, "Precisio has made considerable progress in 2023. Creating novel

antibacterials is a difficult challenge, both from a scientific perspective but also a business model perspective. However, our lysins are so efficacious that we have a very low cost of goods which in turn makes a high volume and low cost model a viable path."

ABOUT PRECISIO BIOTIX

Precisio is a family funded clinical stage biotech creating engineered novel lower cost precision biological antibacterials, with an initial focus on skin and lung infections. Precisio is a platform plus product company (Rx, consumer). Management has had multiple previous successful exits. Precisio is currently looking to add strategic and impact investors.



