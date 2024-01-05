Triumph Financial Announces Schedule For Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) today announced that it expects to release its fourth quarter financial results and management commentary after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Upon filing, the financial results and commentary will be available on the Company's website at tfin .



Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO, and Brad Voss, CFO, will review the financial results in a conference call with investors and analysts beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The live video conference option may be accessed directly through this link, or via the Company's website at tfin through the News & Events, Events & Presentations links. Alternatively, a live conference call option is available by dialing 1-888-788-0099 (International: +1-800-260-5801) requesting to be joined to meeting ID 974 3066 5951 at the prompt. An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location, referenced above, on the Company's website.

About Triumph

Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial holding company focused on payments, factoring and banking. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its diversified portfolio of brands includes TriumphPay, Triumph and TBK Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see“Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 15, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.

Investor Relations:

Luke Wyse

Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

...

214-365-6936

Media Contact:

Amanda Tavackoli

Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication

...

214-365-6930