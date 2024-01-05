Arrivent Appoints Winston Kung As Chief Financial Officer And Treasurer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTON SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArriVent Biopharma, Inc. , a clinical-stage company dedicated to accelerating the global development of innovative biopharmaceutical therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Winston Kung as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Kung brings over 20 years of extensive leadership experience to ArriVent, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at PMV Pharmaceuticals.



“We are thrilled for Winston to join our executive team at such an important time for ArriVent, as we advance our furmonertinib development program,” said Bing Yao, Chairman, Co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer of ArriVent.“Winston has a proven track record as a leader across life sciences and investment banking. His expertise in financial markets and operating strategies will be invaluable as we pursue our mission of identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative drug candidates.”

“I am honored to join ArriVent's impressive executive team as we work to develop potentially transformative drug candidates that may not have otherwise reached global patient populations,” said Mr. Kung.“I look forward to leveraging my knowledge and industry experience to help address the unmet medical needs of cancer patients.”

Prior to joining PMV Pharma, Mr. Kung was Vice President of Business Development and Global Alliances at Celgene, and previously held the position of Chief Business Officer at Celgene Cellular Therapeutics. Before his role at Celgene, Mr. Kung held senior positions at Citigroup's Global Healthcare Investment Banking group and at Lehman Brothers' Global Mergers and Acquisition group. Mr. Kung also led multiple transactions as part of Genentech's and Amgen's Business and Corporate Development groups. Mr. Kung earned his M.B.A from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in Biology and International Relations from Brown University.

About ArriVent

ArriVent is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the identification, development and commercialization of differentiated medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. ArriVent seeks to utilize its team's deep drug development experience to maximize the potential of its lead development candidate, furmonertinib, and advance a pipeline of novel therapeutics, such as next-generation antibody drug conjugates, through approval and commercialization in patients suffering from cancer, with an initial focus on solid tumors. For additional information, visit .

