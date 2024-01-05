VVC Warrant Issuance

Warrant Issuance:

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the issuance to Orford Resources Inc. of 10,000,000 warrants exerciseable at CA$ 0.06 per share expiring on December 28, 2028, in consideration of the discharge of US$400,000 future obligation relating to the Kaity Property in Mexico held by a subsidiary in Mexico. The warrant Hold Period Expires on April 29, 2024.

The settling of this obligation is beneficial to the Company, since with this liability removed, the Kaity Property is no longer encumbered.

