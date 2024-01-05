G3 Community Services And #Enough! Announce Celebration And Appreciation Event Honoring Extraordinary Women

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Empowering Women: Join us for an evening honoring community-shaping leaders at the Fredericksburg Convention Center!

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- G3 Community Services (G3CS) and #Enough! are proud to announce their third annual celebration and appreciation event honoring the remarkable contributions of women in our community. The event will occur on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 6:00 pm at the Fredericksburg Convention Center at Carl D Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.Women have played an invaluable role in shaping our society, and it is essential to recognize and appreciate their efforts, particularly when women's rights are facing significant challenges. This event serves as a platform to honor and celebrate women who have made remarkable contributions across various sectors, including business, education, healthcare, ministry, and public service.Vernon Green, Jr., Founder & CEO of G3 Community Services (G3CS), expressed his excitement about this event, stating, "I'm honored to be a part of this platform that spotlights the extraordinary women in our community. This event is not just a celebration; it's a testament to women's transformative impact on shaping our shared future. By honoring and uplifting these remarkable individuals, we recognize their achievements and sow seeds of inspiration for the entire community. Together, we build a legacy of empowerment, where every woman's story becomes a beacon of hope, guiding us towards a brighter, more inclusive tomorrow."The celebration will feature renowned emcee Terri Tolliver, a 20-time Emmy award-winning news manager, who will lead the program. The event's keynote speaker will be Abigail Spanberger, the honorable congresswoman and Virginia's gubernatorial candidate. Their presence will undoubtedly add depth and inspiration to the occasion.Nominations for outstanding women in our community are currently being accepted. We encourage everyone to submit nominations and join us in celebrating these exceptional individuals. Tickets for the event are available for purchase on the website here. Additionally, sponsorship opportunities are available for those who wish to support and contribute to this significant event.For more information about the celebration and to secure your tickets or sponsorship, please visit .About G3 Community Services (G3CS) and #Enough!G3 Community Services (G3CS) aims to restore, inspire, and empower the family unit through coaching, mentorship, and education, improving lives and strengthening communities.The focus of #Enough! It is to educate and empower the marginalized, ignored, uninformed, and overlooked.

