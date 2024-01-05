Wilshire Quinn Hits $500M In Bridge Loan Volume

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc.

announced Friday that its private lending fund, the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, has financed over $500 million in bridge loans since its inception in 2011. The announcement comes just 16 months after Wilshire Quinn hit the $400 million milestone.

"The increasing demand for bridge financing in the commercial real estate space remains a key factor driving our growth," said Wilshire Quinn Capital CEO Christopher Garcia. "As traditional lenders struggle with stringent regulations and slower decision-making processes, we remain a reliable partner for real estate professionals looking for quick and straightforward lending solutions."



Wilshire Quinn, a direct portfolio lender and debt fund manager, specializes in short-term bridge loans . This type of asset-based financing allows borrowers to receive funds secured by real estate.

Wilshire Quinn's streamlined lending process typically results in fundings in five to seven business days.

ABOUT WILSHIRE QUINN

Wilshire Quinn ( ) provides senior debt financing ranging from $500,000 to $20,000,000 on a variety of property types, including but not limited to: non-owner-occupied residential properties, multi-family properties, condos, hotels, assisted-living facilities, parking lots/structures, office buildings, industrial buildings, and retail centers. Wilshire Quinn works directly with real estate owners and mortgage professionals nationwide.

Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC NMLS # 2282570. Loans are made or arranged by Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC in California pursuant to California Finance Lenders Law license #603J060. Please visit for more licensing information. Mortgage loan products are offered to qualified borrowers for business or commercial purposes only. Financing is subject to certain restrictions and requirements. Rates and terms depend on a variety of factors that may change without notice. Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. serves as manager of the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC. The information above is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Nothing contained in the information above is an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. Any such offer to purchase securities will be made only through the private placement memorandum, operating agreement, and subscription agreement ("Offering Documents") of the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC.

Media Contact: Natalie Snyder, 619-872-6000, [email protected]

SOURCE Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc.