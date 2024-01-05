Sleepscore Labs' Sleep Rewind 2023 Report Reveals Insights And Evidence Behind Steps People Can Take This New Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SleepScore Labs, the global pioneer in sleep science and technology, has released its Sleep Rewind 2023 report, revealing intriguing insights into the world's sleep.The CDC labeled sleep deprivation a public health epidemic and this year's report serves as a warning sign that there is much work to do. Based on an analysis of more than 300 million hours of sleep data, the report explores how sleep patterns have evolved in the post-pandemic era. It reveals fascinating generational differences and the stabilization of some sleep health variables. More and more studies have highlighted the critical role that sufficient, consistent, and quality sleep plays in improving overall health and reducing the risk of many chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease and dementia.The report delves into actions that people can take to improve their sleep this New Year. For example, it highlights a significant increase in sleep duration among individuals who exercise regularly, emphasizing the positive impact of physical activity on sleep quality. The influence of seasons on sleep is another crucial aspect covered in the report. It offers a detailed look at how sleep durations vary between summer and winter, providing insights into how environmental and lifestyle factors affect our sleep.The report showcases the role of DreamScape , SleepScore's AI-powered pre-sleep visualization meditation tool, in shaping the year's“ideal dream” trends. The 2023 Dream Word of the Year, 'Forest,' and other nature-inspired themes like 'Beach' and 'Ocean' highlight a global aspiration for serene, natural escapes. This reflects a growing trend towards seeking tranquility and connection with nature in our pre-sleep wind-down routines and meditation practices.“We continue to work tirelessly to leverage large-scale data to understand how people really sleep and what insights can be used to help them improve”' said Uma Shivanand, SleepScore Labs Head of Product. SleepScore's 2023 report also marks a milestone in sleep tracking, with a remarkable increase in the number of nights users track. This surge in data collection underscores the growing awareness and importance of not only tracking sleep but also integrating that with clear insights on how to improve it.“Improving sleep is a public health imperative, it is already a $100 billion market but the key to delivering real outcomes is objectively understanding how people sleep, the factors which drive that and what actionable personalized insights, products and services work” said Colin Lawlor, SleepScore Labs CEO. SleepScore Labs' report offers a comprehensive overview of the current state of global sleep trends, providing valuable insights for individuals, healthcare professionals, and the wider community seeking to understand and improve sleep health.About SleepScore LabsSleepScore Labs is a leader in sleep research and innovation, dedicated to improving sleep and overall health. By providing evidence-based solutions and cutting-edge technology, SleepScore Labs delivers personalized insights and tools to help individuals achieve optimal sleep. With a mission to provide everyone access to better sleep, SleepScore Labs aims to make a positive impact on the lives of millions worldwide.​​​ For more information, visit .For the full report and additional information, please visit .

