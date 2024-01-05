'The Portrait Expert' OPPO Reno11 Series Featuring Coloros 14 Set To Launch Across The GCC On 10Th January

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Marking the milestone of the 10th anniversary of OPPO ColorOS, the brand-new ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 introduces an optimized Aquamorphic Design, AI-powered smart features, ultra-smooth performance, and easy-to-use tool for safety and privacy.

With the OPPO Reno11's telephoto zoom, users can shoot portraits from a distance, like a DSLR camera, therefore offering more natural proportions that are devoid of distortion.

Dubai, UAE– Today, global technology brand, OPPO, announces the upcoming launch of the Reno11 Series, featuring ColorOS14, on 10th January 2024. As one of the first operating systems based on Android 14, ColorOS 14 introduces an optimized Aquamorphic Design, AI-powered smart features for improved efficiency, upgraded self-developed technology to offer ultra-smooth performance, and easy-to-use tools for safety and privacy protection.

Once again, challenging the boundaries of camera capabilities, battery life and showstopping design, the newest Series guarantees a memorable user experience. Reno11's Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System puts a class-leading portrait camera, a powerful, high resolution all-purpose main camera and 4K Ultra-Clear Video capture in the user's hand.

The Reno11 Series captures studio-grade portrait photography with a 32MP telephoto camera matched with a 47mm equivalent, 2x telephoto zoom which captures with a classical point of view for portraits, similar to the perspective of a human eye.

With a powerful 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with OIS, users can expect an impressive, all-purpose camera. For expansive landscapes, the Reno11 series' ultra-wide 8MP camera covers an all-seeing 112o field of view. More than a versatile stills camera, the newest Reno series launch also captures 4K ultra-clear video from both the main camera and 32MP selfie camera, so you can record, vlog, post and express yourself without sacrificing on quality.

Boosting Efficiency with AI-powered Smart Features:

AI has played the powerful role in boosting efficiency. ColorOS 14 is packed with a suite of impressive AI-powered smart features to help users improve efficiency in daily tasks.

AI-powered Smart Touch enables users to select content like text, images, and videos from the system and third-party apps and collect them on the File Dock, or even consolidate them into a single note by simple select and drag gestures.

Smart Touch:

The new File Dock on the Smart Sidebar allows users to share content across apps more easily through split-screen, floating windows, or the Dock itself. Content can be stored automatically in the File Dock and can be synced across different devices like smartphones and tablets to boost productivity.

Smart Image Matting is a feature that enables users to crop multiple subjects like persons and animals out from a single image or paused video for the first time on any smartphone. Users can edit the cutouts in the File Pocket, File Dock, and split screen mode, as well as share with friends or use the cutouts to personalize a wallpaper or poster.

Smart Image Matting:

Ultra-smooth Performance with Upgraded Trinity Engine:

Smooth performance is always the core experience for users. Trinity Engine in ColorOS 14 enhances smartphone's smoothness and stability by efficiently managing computing resources, memory, and storage. The three key features of Trinity Engine include ROM Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, and CPU Vitalization.

The Reno11 Pro equipped with ROM Vitalization can save up to 45GB of storage space. RAM Vitalization can accelerate memory performance to boost multi-app efficiency and keep more applications alive in the background up to 72 hours. Users can switch apps more smoothly without feeling any sort of disconnect. CPU Vitalization includes a sophisticated computing power model that can precisely schedule power resources while determining the best balance between performance and power consumption. Users can enjoy a smoother user experience without draining the battery.

Meticulous Safety and Privacy Protection:

ColorOS has been recognized by authorized third-party organizations such as ISO, ePrivacy, TrustArc and others. ColorOS 14 integrates the underlying privacy capabilities of Android 14 and introduces a new feature: Picture Keeper. This feature is designed to prevent apps from misusing permissions for your personal photos or videos. Apps need to obtain permission to access selected photos or videos each time once users enabled the new permission management.

About OPPO MEA:

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone –“Smiley Face” – in 2008. With a presence in over 60 countries and a dedicated team of 40,000 employees, OPPO strives to enhance lives worldwide.

In 2015, OPPO entered the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and is now established in more than 13 markets. OPPO adjusted its product line in the MEA region in past few years, launching flagship series like the OPPO Find N3 and introducing the OPPO Reno Series. The company plans to further refine its local product line, offering consumers in the region more premium options.

About ColorOS:

ColorOS is a highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly designed Android-based mobile OS from OPPO. With over 600 million global monthly active users, ColorOS supports 68 languages, including English, Hindi, Thai, and Indonesian.