Samsung Electronics Expands Odyssey Gaming Monitor Lineup With New OLED Models At CES 2024

New models include the Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey OLED G6 and updated Odyssey OLED G9.

SEOUL, Korea– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., today announced new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors debuting at CES® 2024, the world's biggest tech event owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, in Las Vegas next week.

The new OLED models deliver on the performance and visual clarity gamers look for in their monitors, and include the Odyssey OLED G9 (Model Name: G95SD), Odyssey OLED G8 (Model Name: G80SD), and the Odyssey OLED G6 (Model Name: G60SD).

The Odyssey OLED G9 is a 49′′ curved ultra-wide gaming monitor with DQHD (5,120×1,440) resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio and other upgraded features. The Odyssey OLED G8 is the first flat 32-inch Samsung OLED gaming monitor with 4K UHD (3,840×2,160) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Both monitors have a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time[1]. The Odyssey OLED G6 is a 27′′ QHD (2,560×1,440) monitor which supports a 16:9 aspect ratio, 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time.

“Along with game genres, gaming platforms are getting more diverse,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.“Samsung's new OLED Odyssey gaming monitors will empower gamers with more immersive game environments and innovative technology that personalizes their gaming experiences - meeting and exceeding their evolving needs.”

Technologies Enabling Delicate Nuance:

All three new models feature OLED Glare-Free technology that minimizes light reflections, enabling an enhanced viewing experience without extra equipment, so users can play games with consistent brightness and color in nearly any lighting environment.

With VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 400, the monitors deliver incredible details and vivid colors independent of the game or content being displayed. What's more, they support AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro for ultra-smooth, low-latency HDR gaming.

The three new monitors bring comprehensive physical connectivity, with two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub and a DisplayPort 1.4 input. Users will also enjoy better comfort and convenience with VESA[2] mount compatibility and a height adjustable stand (HAS) that features tilt, swivel and pivot[3] control points.

Connected Experiences in a Complete Ecosystem:

The Odyssey OLED G9 and Odyssey OLED G8 now offer Multi Control, a new feature that provides seamless device connectivity for an easier, improved multi-device experience. Multi Control allows users to seamlessly transfer images and/or text between their Samsung monitor and other Samsung devices - including their Galaxy Book, tablet or phone - for a smoother, more efficient work process using their mouse and keyboard[4].

Additionally, the Odyssey OLED G9 and Odyssey OLED G8 include the Samsung SmartThings Hub. With the built-in hub, users can connect to various IoT devices that are compatible with Matter and the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), for device control[5].

When switching from work to play, the Odyssey OLED G9 and Odyssey OLED G8 monitors are all-in-one entertainment hubs. Equipped with the Samsung Smart TV platform and Samsung Gaming Hub, they provide access to streaming and cloud gaming services without downloads, storage constraints or need for a PC/console.[6]

A Sleek Design to Light up Any Space:

For the first time, Samsung has brought flat OLED options to the Odyssey lineup, and a 16:9 aspect ratio to the Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey OLED G6. The new models leverage the Odyssey OLED lineup's unique, slim metal design, and include new Core Lighting+ to fit in its slim bezel.

Core Lighting+ immerses users in the environments of their games and entertainment by emitting ambient light from the back of the monitor. And with a lighting circle four times slimmer than the previous model (G95SC), it fits in seamlessly with the slim 3.9mm metal bezel. There's also a new slim metal stand that adopts a tool-free assembly structure, using a 3mm metal plate that provides harmony with the display design and opens up space for other devices.

With the unveiling of these new models, Samsung has further strengthened its OLED lineup and bolstered its leadership position in the gaming monitor market. Together, the Odyssey OLED innovations and the continued advancements of the Odyssey Neo series - which saw the release of the world's first Dual UHD gaming monitor last year with the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 - are delivering features and performance that will help define the future of gaming.

