Cleveland Clinic London Expands Access To Care To The Square Mile

Opens new medical outpatient centre to serve the healthcare needs of patients and visitors to the City of London. LONDON: Cleveland Clinic London, part of the global Cleveland Clinic healthcare system, has welcomed its first patients into its new outpatient centre located at 55 Moorgate in the City of London, UK. The location expands Cleveland Clinic London's existing UK footprint, providing patients with greater access to Cleveland Clinic's unique model of care and services with same-day and next-day appointments. The health system's newest facility offers patients fast access to consultants, leading specialists, and the very latest technology to enhance quality, safety and patient experience. It provides a variety of outpatient services, including diagnostics (imaging, mammography screenings, genetic testing and more), general practice appointments, and consultations across the following specialties:

General Practice (GP) services/Health screenings

Cardiology

Dermatology

Digestive Diseases

Gynaecology and Urology

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Orthopaedics

Sports Medicine Women's Health “We are delighted to open this state-of-the-art facility in the heart of the City of London. The Moorgate site will provide the highest quality care and rapid access to patients in this thriving area of London,” said Robert Lorenz M.D., Cleveland Clinic London President.“Patients in the city will be able to access our world-leading specialists and integrated care, enabled by technology, all within the Square Mile.” Cleveland Clinic Portland Place Outpatient Centre opened in September 2021 and the 184-bed Cleveland Clinic London hospital – named Hospital of the Year by LaingBuisson Awards – at 33 Grosvenor Place opened in March 2022. Collectively, Cleveland Clinic London has welcomed over 42,000 patients to date across both locations. Patients seen in the new city location will be referred to the hospital for clinical care when needed. Cleveland Clinic London and Moorfields Private Eye Hospital have developed a new partnership to deliver ophthalmology services at the new Moorgate location. The partnership will launch with a rapid access and urgent care clinic offering same-day and next-day appointments for patients experiencing urgent eye symptoms such as from a trauma, an unexplained sudden change in vision, a suspected infection, or eye discomfort such as dry eye, pain, redness or swelling. Specialist ophthalmology clinics will follow in 2024. This collaboration is the first between Cleveland Clinic London and Moorfields Private Eye Hospital. It will deliver exceptional care with a patient-centred approach and a focus on multidisciplinary and evidence-based treatments. All financial surplus generated by Moorfields Private in their partnership with Cleveland Clinic London will be reinvested into Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. The outpatient centre welcomes bookings from eligible members covered through all major domestic and international insurers, self-pay and embassy-sponsored patients. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, please call our contact centre, open 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday on 0203 423 7500. About Cleveland Clinic: Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical centre that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual“America's Best Hospitals” survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 77,000 employees worldwide are more than 5,658 salaried physicians and researchers, and 19,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,699-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 23 hospitals, more than 275 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2022, there were 12.8 million outpatient encounters, 303,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 270,000 surgeries and procedures throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. About Cleveland Clinic London: Cleveland Clinic London is the latest location in Cleveland Clinic's expanding global footprint, allowing Cleveland Clinic to extend its model of care to more patients than ever. Cleveland Clinic London was named“Hospital of the Year” at the 2023 LaingBuisson Awards for UK private healthcare. Cleveland Clinic London hospital opened on March 29, 2022. It has 184 inpatient beds, including 29 ICU beds; eight operating rooms; a full imaging suite; endoscopy and cardiac catheterization laboratories; day case rooms for surgery; and a full neurological suite with rehabilitation. In addition to comprehensive cardiovascular and thoracic services, it offers orthopedics, digestive diseases, urology, neurosciences, ear, nose and throat, general surgery, general practice, and executive health. Cleveland Clinic London consists of a hospital and an outpatient centre. Cleveland Clinic Portland Place Outpatient Centre, a six-story, 28,000-square foot building at Portland Place, in the Harley Street Medical Area. Cleveland Clinic Moorgate Outpatient Centre, in the heart of London's financial centre, opened in December of 2023. Visit us at clevelandcliniclondon/. Follow us at twitter/clecliniclondon. News and resources available at clevelandclinic/tag/london. About Moorfields Private: Moorfields Private Eye Hospital is the London-based private division of the world-renowned Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, with a reputation as a centre of excellence for providing ophthalmic care to private patients from the UK and across the world. For over 200 years Moorfields has pioneered research, employed the brightest minds and delivered visionary eye care. We are proud to be considered the world's leading destination for expert eye treatment, and continue to set standards for the rest of the world to follow. Being part of the Moorfields heritage provides patients with the reassurance they will have access to world-class consultant eye specialists who provide treatment and care for private patients with a wide range of eye problems, from common complaints to the most complex eye health conditions that often require treatment not available anywhere else in the world. Our flagship centre is based near Old Street, Islington and in 2022 we opened our Moorfields Private New Cavendish Street facility in the heart of London's medical district in Marylebone. With access to the latest laser and implantable contact lens treatments for vision correction and consultants specialising in cosmetic eye treatment, we enable private patients to access the most comprehensive range of ophthalmic services available in the UK. Our patients frequently recommend us to their family, friends and colleagues as their preferred provider. Our financial surplus is re-invested back into Moorfields Eye Hospital to support NHS services. Our international function, Moorfields UAE, consists of Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai and Moorfields Eye Hospital Centre Abu Dhabi. Moorfields Eye Hospitals in the UAE contribute to education and research programmes to encourage and facilitate world-class teaching within the region.