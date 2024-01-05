(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Willie Crawford-1

Sunita Pandit

LOCAL City Places Headquarters

LOCAL City Places Ratings and Reviews

- Willie CrawfordCHANDLER, AZ, USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sunita Pandit , Senior VP, announced the official launch of LOCALCityPlaces today with the unveiling of a unique and never-before-seen Partner Program.LOCAL Search has become the number one activity of nearly every Internet-connected user, both on computer desktop as well as mobile. Pandit explains,“Everyone is looking for things to do and places to go. And while they are searching they also want to make sure where they are going is worth the trip. The way people do that is to look at reviews.”Besides its powerful search engine capability, one of the main features of LOCAL City Places is the ability for its Members to post reviews on Merchants they visit in their Home City and beyond. LOCAL City Members' reviews leave a trail of breadcrumbs for the next consumer so they can evaluate whether they will or will not do business with a particular Merchant. Today's Business Merchants live and die by consumer reviews. The days are long gone when a Merchant can hide bad service from the public and smart consumers.But Pandit makes clear that bad reviews are not necessarily bad.“All business owners and their staff can and do make mistakes. Instead, it's how the Merchant responds and replies to the bad review, and to the person that submitted it that is the important thing. Most people just want to know when a mistake is made that the Business owner will make it right.”The Partner Program was developed as a way of making Business Merchants aware of LOCAL City Places and its many options for the Business Owner to acquire more customers and revenues. The program incentivizes Partners and SUPER Partners to encourage reviews on Merchants they frequently visit.SUPER Partner Willie Crawford commented,“What I like most about the program is that consumers are already visiting Merchants with whatever frequency, and it is very easy for a consumer to add a review for something they are already doing.”On January 8, 2024, LOCAL City Places kicks off its Sweepstakes“Who's Your Favorite Merchant & WHY?” Besides getting a chance to win gift cards valued at up to $250, participants will also get the opportunity to highlight and review their favorite businesses.For more information, you can reach out directly to LOCAL City Places company headquarters at (480) 579-6000.

Sunita Pandit

City Press Media

+1 (480) 579-6000

email us here