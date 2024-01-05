Allegations Of Serial Sexual Assault Against Prominent Infectious Disease Doctor In Newport Beach, CA Detailed In New Civil Complaint

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) On December 12, 2023, a civil complaint was filed against Dr. William Moore Thompson IV, M.D., an infectious disease doctor in Newport Beach, CA, in the Superior Court of California for the County of Orange. In the complaint, the plaintiff, identified as John Doe J.S., alleges a series of sexual assaults perpetrated by Dr. Thompson under the guise of medical treatment.

Plaintiff John Doe J.S. has filed a lawsuit alleging disturbing incidents of misconduct that transpired between 2018 and 2023, while seeking medical care for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) from Dr. Thompson. The plaintiff, who was vulnerable and dependent on Dr. Thompson for life-saving care, claims that the doctor breached the trust between a patient and a medical professional.

The plaintiff alleges that, during numerous office visits, Dr. Thompson engaged in inappropriate conduct, including conducting examinations that the plaintiff considers unnecessary. These actions have left the plaintiff traumatized and seeking justice.

Disturbingly, John Doe J.S. is not the only individual who has raised concerns about Dr. Thompson. On September 20, 2023, Dr. Thompson was arrested at his Newport Beach medical practice, Thompson, IV, M.D., Inc., on charges related to his interactions with nine male patients between 2016 and 2020. This arrest has brought attention to a pattern of alleged misconduct within the local medical community.

The complaint, prepared by the plaintiff's attorneys at Boucher LLP , alleges multiple charges against Dr. Thompson, including professional misconduct, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, sexual harassment, and gender violence. These serious charges underscore the severity of the alleged misconduct and its impact on the lives of the abuse survivors.

The complaint highlights the importance of vigilance and accountability within the medical profession, ensuring that those in positions of trust and authority are held to the highest standards of conduct. The legal process will now unfold as the plaintiff seeks redress for the alleged harm suffered at the hands of Dr. Thompson.

