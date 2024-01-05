SEDA Experts Expands Its Payments Expert Witness Practice

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY, January 5, 2023 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Sameer Govil joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are excited to grow our Payments practice with the addition of Sameer Govil,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Sameer Govil has over 30 years experience in payment network platforms, emerging electronic commerce solutions and consumer banking across diverse geographies. During his career, Sameer has served on the executive leadership team at Visa and led areas of high strategic and financial importance to the company. He has delivered innovative digital solutions in complex regulatory environments and established constructive engagement with Central Banks and industry groups globally.

During his tenure at Visa, he developed digital cross-border payments growth strategies, global roadmap for displacing cash and expanding digital payments. He also co-led Visa's US debit merchant business pivot post Durbin regulation and rollout of EMV chip, payment facilitator merchant aggregation, risk, and fraud mitigation initiatives.

Mr. Govil led engagements with industry associations (served on board of ETA and MAG) and Central Banks to promote digital payments and collaborate on building national payment infrastructure. He also authored and published policy documents to foster dialogue with regulators (Visa ).

In addition, he set up the Visa, South Asia office in 1994 and managed the early growth stage of the business. He also has an in-depth understanding of the payment network infrastructure and operating regulations governing electronic commerce.

Mr. Govil also managed P&L for Australia's leading co-brand issuing portfolio during RBA's interchange reduction regulation in 2001 and pivoted a $400 million revenue business.

He was selected as Fellow, Stanford Distinguished Careers Institute (DCI) in 2018 and nominated for Stanford Director's College in 2019. He is a guest faculty for Stanford GSB Fintech courses and has been awarded two U.S. patents for payment & commerce methods.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.