Kashmir Highlands Likely To Receive Snow

However, the night temperature, which settled several degrees below the freezing point, was still below normal for this time of the season at most places.

The continued sub-zero temperature has led to the freezing of several waterbodies, including the Dal Lake, here as a thin layer of ice formed over their surface.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, compared to minus 3.8 degrees Celsius on the previous night, the officials said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, they said.

Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius up from the previous night's minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius while Kokernag town saw the minimum settle at minus 2 degrees Celsius and Kupwara recorded a minimum of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir has been going through a prolonged dry spell, and December month was 79 per cent deficit on rainfall.

There has been no snowfall in most plain areas of Kashmir while upper reaches of the valley have also received lesser than usual amount of snow by the end of December.

The meteorological department has said there is a possibility of very light snow over isolated extreme higher reaches on Friday.

While the weather would remain mainly dry till January 7 evening, there is a possibility of light snow over isolated areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on January 8-9, it said.

