Indian Navy Evacuate Crew Of Hijacked Liberia-Flagged Ship

NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- The Indian Navy announced that its commandos have evacuated all the 21-member crew of MV Lila Norfolk, including 15 Indians, were safely evacuated after the commercial vessel was hijacked in the northern part of the Arabian Sea.

"Sanitisation by MARCOs (Indian Marine Commando Force) has confirmed the absence of the hijackers," said a statement posted to the Indian Navy spokesperson's X account on Friday.

The pirates probably abandoned the attempt of hijacking with the forceful warning by the Indian Navy after interception by the Indian Naval warship, according to the statement.

"INS Chennai is in the vicinity of the merchant vessel and rendering support to restore the power generation and propulsion, and commence her voyage to next port of call," the statement added.

Earlier, Indian defense authorities said that Indian Navy's mission has responded to the hijacking incident in Arabian Sea and maritime patrol aircraft and Indian Navy Ship Chennai responded swiftly to the developing situation. (end)

