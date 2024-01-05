Glidewell Publishes Inaugural Edition Of Integrate(TM) Magazine

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) A new publication dedicated to making implant dentistry more accessible to all.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / The new IntegrateTM magazine is now available in print and online at integratemagazine . With a focus on restorative-driven implantology, Glidewell created Integrate to give practitioners the knowledge and tools to make implant dentistry an integral part of their practice. Readers can explore topics on innovative technologies and techniques to provide patients with the highest-quality dental care.

"In this inaugural issue of Integrate magazine, clinicians can find clinical instructions for making implants profitable in their practice," said Dr. Neil Park, vice president of clinical affairs at Glidewell. "From Dr. Charles Schlesinger's article on bone grafting, to Dr. Randolph Resnik's discussion of prophylactic antibiotic use, to Dr. Shankar Iyer's unique case utilizing tilted implants in the partially edentulous maxilla - this issue is something clinicians are going to want to hold on to."

The cover story features a father and son duo, Drs. Randolph Resnik and Christopher Resnik, who share their passion for implant dentistry and give valuable insights on the future of prosthodontics. Additionally, Dr. Taylor Manalili outlines how the use of digital impressions with implant cases makes it easier for the lab to provide a precise, well-fitting restoration with little discomfort to the patient. Readers will also find Dr. Paresh Patel's article on implementing the buccal roll technique for the augmentation of keratinized tissue.

Implant dentistry is distinct from other areas of restorative dentistry, which is why Glidewell created Integrate as an addition to its long-running magazine, Chairside ®. Glidewell is dedicated to making Integrate magazine a go-to resource for practitioners who are looking to improve their implant dentistry skills or add these services to their practice.

Contact Information:

Eldon Thompson

Sr. Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE: Glidewell

View the original press release on newswire.