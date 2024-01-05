Tidal Wave Auto Spa Kicks Off The New Year With Three Grand Openings

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Adds Locations in Florida, Georgia, and West Virginia

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, celebrated the grand opening of three brand-new locations this week in Albany, GA , Morgantown, WV , and New Port Richey, FL .

To celebrate the Grand Openings, each of the new Tidal Wave locations is offering eight days of free car washes from January 4-January 11. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're thrilled to open three new locations this week," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Each of these washes is equipped with our industry-leading technology and staffed with friendly teams that are ready to serve folks in the Albany, Morgantown, and New Port Richey communities. Our goal is to make car care easy, efficient, and enjoyable for our customers, and these new locations are designed to do just that."

Albany, GA Location : 2881 Ledo Road, Albany, GA 31707

Nearby locations: Leesburg , Americus

Morgantown, WV Location : 53 Red Dog Way, Morgantown, WV 26501

Nearby locations: Clarksburg

New Port Richey, FL Location : 8539 Ridge Road, New Port Richey, FL 34654

Nearby locations: New Port Richey, FL (Little Rd) , Holiday , Oldsmar , Lutz

Tidal Wave Auto Spa currently has 21 Florida locations, 40 Georgia locations, and three West Virginia locations. The company has plans for continued expansion in the coming months, including new Florida locations in Ocala, Lecanto and Lantana, and new Georgia locations in Athens, Statesboro, and Douglasville.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 226 locations operating in 23 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

Contact Information

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

[email protected]

2058212220

