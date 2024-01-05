Longtime Community Leader Tony Cooper Endorses Gerrick Wilkins For Congress

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) VESTAVIA HILLS, AL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / In a major boost for his campaign, prominent community leader Tony Cooper announced his endorsement of Gerrick Wilkins for Congress in Alabama's 6th Congressional District. In a significant move, Cooper will also join the campaign serving as the Chairman, bringing his wealth of experience and strategic leadership to support Wilkins in his bid for public office. Cooper and Wilkins have worked together on non-profit initiatives in Alabama for many years, and they look forward to collaborating on Wilkins' campaign for Congress to focus on their shared vision for Central Alabama.

Gerrick Wilkins and Tony Cooper

Tony Cooper (right) endorses Gerrick Wilkins for Congress

Tony Cooper, a figure synonymous with entrepreneurial success and deep-rooted community upliftment in Alabama, voiced strong support for Wilkins' vision and commitment to Alabama's core values. This endorsement is a testament to their united focus on traditional values, economic growth, and preserving Alabama's rich heritage.

"I am proud to endorse Gerrick Wilkins for Congress and excited to join his campaign as Chairman. In these challenging times, our community needs dedicated servant leaders with an unwavering commitment to their principles. We need individuals who embody integrity and steadfastness in their pursuit of the public good," said Tony Cooper.

Gerrick Wilkins, an experienced leader with a track record of community engagement, welcomed Cooper's support, stating, "I am honored to have Tony Cooper's endorsement and grateful for his willingness to chair our campaign. His commitment to our community reflects the values we aim to bring to Congress, and together, we will work towards a brighter future for Alabama."

As campaign chairman, Tony Cooper will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategy and direction of Wilkins' campaign, leveraging his expertise to connect with voters and amplify the message of positive change.

To learn more about Gerrick Wilkins and his campaign, please visit .

Contact Information:

Lewis Pitchford

Campaign Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE: Wilkins for Congress

View the original press release on newswire.