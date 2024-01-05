CDS Global Expands Partnership With Advantagecs

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) DES MOINES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / CDS Global, a leading provider of end-to-end subscription management and payment solutions, announced today it is expanding its current relationship with software company AdvantageCS to include its U.S. business base. The announcement was made by Paul Polus, President of CDS Global, and Bryan Varblow, Vice President of Operations for AdvantageCS.

Currently servicing the international division of CDS Global, the AdvantageCS software will enable the company's U.S. operations to launch a flexible, modern, single system of record for all product types, including digital, print, memberships, associations, events and physical goods, as recurring or one-time purchases. When coupled with CDS Global's best-in-industry ancillary services, AdvantageCS creates a powerful and robust solution for both existing and new-market clients, while positioning CDS Global for long-term growth.

"AdvantageCS is excited to begin the next phase of its partnership with CDS Global, building upon our long-term relationship and success with international clients served by CDS Global. It's an honor to have been selected as the subscription, order, and membership platform that will maintain and expand the premier offerings that CDS provides to its diverse group of clients across numerous industries," said Varblow. "We look forward to seeing the fruits of the powerful combination between the Advantage software and the services of CDS Global."

"This move allows CDS Global clients to easily sell any product, whether digital, subscription or physical goods, in any combination, to any consumer, anywhere in the world," Polus added. "We could not be more thrilled to be expanding our long-standing software partnership with AdvantageCS."

