(MENAFN- AzerNews) Argentina's new President Javier Milay believes that the
positive results of his government's reforms will be visible in 15
years, Azernews reports.
"Two-thirds of the improvements you can see in 15 years. So you
will see them, your children will enjoy them, and your
grandchildren will have a wonderful life," Miley replied to a
56-year-old FM Delta radio host who questioned whether he would see
a "prosperous Argentina" in time.
Earlier, Mealey said his government's reforms would allow it to
reach Ireland's level of GDP per capita in 45 years.
Milei's Economic Reform Plans
Milei has proposed drastic changes to Argentina's economic
structure, which is currently riddled with soaring inflation and
rising poverty. His radical ideas include slashing government size,
dollarizing the economy, and eliminating the Central Bank. These
measures, he argues, will combat rampant inflation, which he blames
on successive governments printing money indiscriminately to fund
public spending.
The economist-turned-president also intends to abolish
Argentina's ministries of culture, education, and diversity, and
eliminate public subsidies as part of his austerity measures. His
tough-on-crime approach includes slashing regulations on gun
control and transferring authority over the penitentiary system
from civilians to the military.
