(MENAFN- AzerNews) Argentina's new President Javier Milay believes that the positive results of his government's reforms will be visible in 15 years, Azernews reports.

"Two-thirds of the improvements you can see in 15 years. So you will see them, your children will enjoy them, and your grandchildren will have a wonderful life," Miley replied to a 56-year-old FM Delta radio host who questioned whether he would see a "prosperous Argentina" in time.

Earlier, Mealey said his government's reforms would allow it to reach Ireland's level of GDP per capita in 45 years.

Milei's Economic Reform Plans

Milei has proposed drastic changes to Argentina's economic structure, which is currently riddled with soaring inflation and rising poverty. His radical ideas include slashing government size, dollarizing the economy, and eliminating the Central Bank. These measures, he argues, will combat rampant inflation, which he blames on successive governments printing money indiscriminately to fund public spending.

The economist-turned-president also intends to abolish Argentina's ministries of culture, education, and diversity, and eliminate public subsidies as part of his austerity measures. His tough-on-crime approach includes slashing regulations on gun control and transferring authority over the penitentiary system from civilians to the military.