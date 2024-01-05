Finland Allows Ban On LNG Exports From Russia In 2025

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Finland may stop buying Russian LNG in 2025 as a result of the
gas market reform agreed in December 2023, Azernews reports.
Helsingin Sanomat reported this from the words of Climate and
Environment Minister Kai Mykkanen.
"I don't want to promise a specific date, but hopefully next
year we will be in a situation where the ban will come into force,"
the minister said.
According to the minister, a simpler solution would be for the
European Union to adopt appropriate sanctions, but some countries
are not ready for that.
The minister emphasised that Finland imported a small volume of
Russian LNG, but "this issue is not significant".
The gas reform allows EU countries to ban the purchase of
pipeline and liquefied natural gas on security grounds. The
regulation is due to come into force in the spring, after which the
government will be able to submit its proposals to ban imports for
a limited period of time. Latvia and Lithuania have already banned
Russian gas imports, but Finland has been pushing for gas market
reform to come into force so that the decision is simple and has
greater legal certainty.
Russia sold about 16 million tonnes of LNG to European countries
in 2023. Together with the reduction in pipeline gas pumping, LNG
supplies have increased. The largest buyers of Russian LNG were
Spain (first place among the other suppliers), France, Belgium and
the Netherlands. The contract for pipeline gas supplies to Finland
from Russia was terminated in May 2022.
