OSCE Office For Democratic Institutions And Human Rights Addresses Russia And Ukraine


1/5/2024 3:10:36 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has expressed serious concern over the increase in attacks and civilian casualties in both Ukraine and Russia, Azernews reports.

The statement said that international law prohibits direct attacks on civilian life or infrastructure.

