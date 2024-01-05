Iran Detains Those Involved In Cemetery Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has announced the
detention of a number of people involved in the terrorist attack on
a cemetery in Kerman province, Azernews reports.
"A number of individuals involved in the incident have been
detained and their information will be announced later by the
security services," he said.
Iran raised a red flag of revenge on the dome of Jamkaran mosque
over the terrorist attack near a cemetery in Kerman.
The last time a red flag of revenge was raised over this mosque
was after the assassination of Qasem Suleimani on 3 January
2020.
It was taken down after the Iranians attacked the US base of Ain
al-Asad in Iraq with ballistic missiles in retaliation for
Suleimani's murder.
