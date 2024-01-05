Iran Detains Those Involved In Cemetery Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has announced the detention of a number of people involved in the terrorist attack on a cemetery in Kerman province, Azernews reports.

"A number of individuals involved in the incident have been detained and their information will be announced later by the security services," he said.

Iran raised a red flag of revenge on the dome of Jamkaran mosque over the terrorist attack near a cemetery in Kerman.

The last time a red flag of revenge was raised over this mosque was after the assassination of Qasem Suleimani on 3 January 2020.

It was taken down after the Iranians attacked the US base of Ain al-Asad in Iraq with ballistic missiles in retaliation for Suleimani's murder.

