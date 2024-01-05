Former Speaker Of US House Of Representatives Makes Good Money Through Dodgy Transactions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in 2023 received one of the highest investment returns among U.S. congresswomen due to the dubious use of stock options, Azernews reports, citing The New York Post with reference to the published data on the income of the congresswoman.

In the publication claims that Pelosi's investment portfolio once again showed one of the highest results in Washington. The publication emphasises that the congresswoman has recently received a significant boost from the questionable use of stock options.

The NYP reports that the return on Pelosi's investment portfolio last year was 65%.

Experts of the publication argue that such a thing can speak of "quasi-insider trading", indicating a possible corrupt component in option transactions.