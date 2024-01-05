Former Speaker Of US House Of Representatives Makes Good Money Through Dodgy Transactions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy
Pelosi in 2023 received one of the highest investment returns among
U.S. congresswomen due to the dubious use of stock options, Azernews reports, citing The New York Post with
reference to the published data on the income of the
congresswoman.
In the publication claims that Pelosi's investment portfolio
once again showed one of the highest results in Washington. The
publication emphasises that the congresswoman has recently received
a significant boost from the questionable use of stock options.
The NYP reports that the return on Pelosi's investment portfolio
last year was 65%.
Experts of the publication argue that such a thing can speak of
"quasi-insider trading", indicating a possible corrupt component in
option transactions.
