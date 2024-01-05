Losing Reputation, ANCA Faces Risk Of Vanishing

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Elnur Enveroglu and Abbas
Ganbay
The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is
experiencing serious problems. The largest Armenian lobbying
organization is losing international influence and partners. One by
one, sponsors are turning away from ANCA, and partners in America
and Europe are leaving.
The reason for this failure is Azerbaijan's reputation and its
globally growing influence. The factor of successful leadership of
President Ilham Aliyev led Azerbaijan to victory in the war with
Armenia and the separatist regime in Garabagh and then allowed
Azerbaijan to consolidate these achievements in the field of
foreign policy.
These successes dealt a serious blow to the positions of the
ANCA. The former influence and authority are no longer there, the
flow of money from numerous organizations and partners is also
disappearing. All that remains for ANCA is to churn out absurd
lampoons and pictures on social networks.
Besides, changes taking place in the USA, in their grave form,
have also affected the Armenian lobby, which tirelessly continues
to sow the myths of "great Armenia" propaganda and hatred towards
Azerbaijan. As much they get indulged in Western support, the
Armenian lobby tries to get support from Joe Biden to put pressure
on Azerbaijan for which the latter liberated its ancestral
territories from the separatist clan after 30 years. It is quite
illogical and absurd to pursue such a stupid policy by the USA
towards Azerbaijan.
For decades Garabagh has been under the occupation of Armenians
and its unseparable separatist clan who have inflicted heavy damage
to the flora and fauna. During the occupation period, shadowy
companies affiliated with the clan depleted the rich lands of
Garabagh, destroyed all cultural monuments and landmarks, and used
mosques and holy places as sables, stalls, and pigsties.
Biden's administration did not support the ANCA, and they in
turn, in their Armenian style, threatened the administration of the
President of America to not support them, by the votes of a million
Armenians in 6 states.
Consequently, they have moved to the other side of the
"bargaining chip", they don't care about left and right, they will
support anyone with "the great gold of Artsakh" who puts in a good
word for them. An example of this is the American presidential
candidates Vivek R., and John. R.K. that depending on the heaviness
of the bag of gold and meetings with ANCA representatives put in a
good word about "Artsakh".
"Biden's rejection of the 120,000 Christian Armenians in Artsakh
is likely to cause repercussions in "swing" states where the
Armenian American community carries significant voting weight.
"President Biden made his choice (arming Azerbaijan, giving
up Artsakh).
Now we will make ours," said ANCA.
It is worth noting that the same ANCA once advocated the
assassination of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in order to close
the way to peace with Azerbaijan for the benefit of the South
Caucasus.
The head of the Washington office of the largest Armenian lobby
in the United States (ANCA), Aram Suren Hamparian, shared a post on
social media that was perceived as a "call for the assassination"
of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
In another post, Hamparian urged Pashinian's bodyguards to "act
by listening to the voice of the heart rather than thinking about
the wallet" and added: "The moment has come when an Armenian
defending Pashinyan values his soul more than a cheque."
"Calling for the assassination of the elected leader of a
country that is a partner of the United States is incompatible with
American values. Violence has no place in politics," he said in his
post.
On the evening of 24 September 2023, 8 people were detained in
Armenia on charges of attempting a forceful seizure of power and
killing the prime minister and members of the government.
The actions of the Armenian National Security Service and the
Investigation Bureau resulted in the detention of 8 people, 7 of
whom were members of the organization "Military-Patriotic Society
"Crusaders".
In a nutshell, ANCA is known to be not only a lobbying
organization but also supports Armenian terrorist organizations and
terrorists operating in the USA.
Murad Topalyan, who has been associated with the organization
since the 1970s, was arrested on charges of "terrorism" in 1999
when he was president of the ANCA and was sentenced to prison after
a trial.
The ANCA worked hard to secure the release of Hampig Sasunyan,
the Armenian terrorist who assassinated Kemal Arıkan, the Turkish
Consul General in Los Angeles, in 1982.
On 10 March 2021, California Governor Gavin Newsom directly
notified the ANCA of his decision to release Sassounian.
Thus, in the end, we witness again that Armenian organizations
serve terrorism. It is not a tool for creating a state but for
overthrowing states, creating chaos, and hindering peace. It is a
very disappointing fact that the West supports this. President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also mentioned this in his speech.
"Double standards prevail in the West today, the Azerbaijani
people know it well. At the same time, it knows well that despite
the pressure, all the threats, and unfounded accusations, we will
do what we consider necessary. And from now on we will do what we
did before."
