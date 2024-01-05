(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Elnur Enveroglu and Abbas Ganbay

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is experiencing serious problems. The largest Armenian lobbying organization is losing international influence and partners. One by one, sponsors are turning away from ANCA, and partners in America and Europe are leaving.

The reason for this failure is Azerbaijan's reputation and its globally growing influence. The factor of successful leadership of President Ilham Aliyev led Azerbaijan to victory in the war with Armenia and the separatist regime in Garabagh and then allowed Azerbaijan to consolidate these achievements in the field of foreign policy.

These successes dealt a serious blow to the positions of the ANCA. The former influence and authority are no longer there, the flow of money from numerous organizations and partners is also disappearing. All that remains for ANCA is to churn out absurd lampoons and pictures on social networks.

Besides, changes taking place in the USA, in their grave form, have also affected the Armenian lobby, which tirelessly continues to sow the myths of "great Armenia" propaganda and hatred towards Azerbaijan. As much they get indulged in Western support, the Armenian lobby tries to get support from Joe Biden to put pressure on Azerbaijan for which the latter liberated its ancestral territories from the separatist clan after 30 years. It is quite illogical and absurd to pursue such a stupid policy by the USA towards Azerbaijan.

For decades Garabagh has been under the occupation of Armenians and its unseparable separatist clan who have inflicted heavy damage to the flora and fauna. During the occupation period, shadowy companies affiliated with the clan depleted the rich lands of Garabagh, destroyed all cultural monuments and landmarks, and used mosques and holy places as sables, stalls, and pigsties.

Biden's administration did not support the ANCA, and they in turn, in their Armenian style, threatened the administration of the President of America to not support them, by the votes of a million Armenians in 6 states.

Consequently, they have moved to the other side of the "bargaining chip", they don't care about left and right, they will support anyone with "the great gold of Artsakh" who puts in a good word for them. An example of this is the American presidential candidates Vivek R., and John. R.K. that depending on the heaviness of the bag of gold and meetings with ANCA representatives put in a good word about "Artsakh".

"Biden's rejection of the 120,000 Christian Armenians in Artsakh is likely to cause repercussions in "swing" states where the Armenian American community carries significant voting weight.

"President Biden made his choice (arming Azerbaijan, giving up Artsakh).

Now we will make ours," said ANCA.

It is worth noting that the same ANCA once advocated the assassination of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in order to close the way to peace with Azerbaijan for the benefit of the South Caucasus.

The head of the Washington office of the largest Armenian lobby in the United States (ANCA), Aram Suren Hamparian, shared a post on social media that was perceived as a "call for the assassination" of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In another post, Hamparian urged Pashinian's bodyguards to "act by listening to the voice of the heart rather than thinking about the wallet" and added: "The moment has come when an Armenian defending Pashinyan values his soul more than a cheque."

"Calling for the assassination of the elected leader of a country that is a partner of the United States is incompatible with American values. Violence has no place in politics," he said in his post.

On the evening of 24 September 2023, 8 people were detained in Armenia on charges of attempting a forceful seizure of power and killing the prime minister and members of the government.

The actions of the Armenian National Security Service and the Investigation Bureau resulted in the detention of 8 people, 7 of whom were members of the organization "Military-Patriotic Society "Crusaders".

In a nutshell, ANCA is known to be not only a lobbying organization but also supports Armenian terrorist organizations and terrorists operating in the USA.

Murad Topalyan, who has been associated with the organization since the 1970s, was arrested on charges of "terrorism" in 1999 when he was president of the ANCA and was sentenced to prison after a trial.

The ANCA worked hard to secure the release of Hampig Sasunyan, the Armenian terrorist who assassinated Kemal Arıkan, the Turkish Consul General in Los Angeles, in 1982.

On 10 March 2021, California Governor Gavin Newsom directly notified the ANCA of his decision to release Sassounian.

Thus, in the end, we witness again that Armenian organizations serve terrorism. It is not a tool for creating a state but for overthrowing states, creating chaos, and hindering peace. It is a very disappointing fact that the West supports this. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also mentioned this in his speech.

"Double standards prevail in the West today, the Azerbaijani people know it well. At the same time, it knows well that despite the pressure, all the threats, and unfounded accusations, we will do what we consider necessary. And from now on we will do what we did before."