Ukraine And Latvia To Increase Joint Production Of Drones - Umerov

This was announced on Facebook by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov following a telephone conversation with his Latvian counterpart Andris Spruds, Ukrinform reports.

"I had a meaningful phone conversation with my Latvian colleague Andris Spruds. I informed him about the current situation at the front, separately highlighting the use of electronic warfare and UAVs. He thanked his colleague for Latvia 's active steps in developing the drone coalition. We will increase the production of UAVs and develop joint projects in this area," Umerov said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 12, 2023, the Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Latvia Rustem Umerov and Andris Spruds discussed a number of joint projects, including expanding the training of Ukrainian military by Latvian instructors, continuing the rehabilitation program for Ukrainian defenders, and cooperation in the production of UAVs.