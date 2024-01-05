Government Allocates UAH 1 Billion For Construction Of Shelters In Hospitals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating UAH 1 billion to equip shelters and create safe conditions in hospitals.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a government meeting on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He noted that this year Ukraine is increasing funding for healthcare. Healthcare spending in 2024 will amount to UAH 239 billion, which is UAH 31 billion more than last year.

"We are adding UAH 16 billion to the Medical Guarantee Program. We are launching a pilot project of free dental prosthetics for veterans. We are allocating UAH 1 billion for the construction of shelters and safe conditions in hospitals. We continue to make healthcare more accessible and of higher quality regardless of where a person lives. In particular, we will pay significant attention to financing rehabilitation, maternal and child healthcare, and cancer diagnosis and treatment. We are also increasing the "Affordable Medicines" program - up to UAH 5.2 billion," the head of the Ukrainian government emphasized.

The Prime Minister also informed about the continued development of digital tools - in the near future, it is planned to launch an electronic patient account, where Ukrainians will be able to change personal data and manage declarations with family doctors.

"We will continue to improve the efficiency of medical procurement. We have introduced changes that require medical institutions to purchase medicines and medical devices through the so-called electronic catalog. This has contributed to significant cost savings and has also accelerated procurement procedures," Shmyhal added.

In this context, he noted that on Friday the government is adopting a resolution that provides for the expansion of the list of medicines and medical devices that will be purchased through such a catalog. "These changes are important because they are about transparency and the efficient use of taxpayers' funds. This is the kind of state we are building in all areas. Efficient, transparent, digital. This is necessary to ensure victory. This is necessary to become a member of the EU," the head of the Ukrainian government emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in 2024, budget expenditures on social, healthcare and education would increase.