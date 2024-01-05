In Kharkiv, 21 People Remain In Hospitals After Russian Strikes On December 29-January 2

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, after the Russian strikes on December 29-January 2, 21 people were hospitalized, one of them in serious condition.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv by the enemy between December 29 and January 2, 21 people are in medical institutions of the region. A 56-year-old man who was operated on is in serious condition. The victim received multiple shrapnel wounds," the post reads.

According to Syniehubov, other patients are in moderate condition in the neurosurgery, neurology, and ophthalmology departments.

According to Olena Shapoval, a spokeswoman for the RMA, the 9-year-old boy was discharged in satisfactory condition under the supervision of a family doctor.

Russians attackwith S-300 missiles – preliminary data

As Ukrinform reported, from five to eight in the morning on December 29, Kharkiv was hit by Russian missile strikes in three waves. Three employees of one of the enterprises were killed. 13 people were injured.

On the evening of December 30, more than 20 people were injured in rocket attacks on Kharkiv.

On January 2, 1 person died and 62 were injured as a result of Iskander-M missile strikes on residential areas in the city center.

On January 4, it became known that an 84-year-old wounded woman, Honored Artist of Ukraine Victoria Tymoshenko , whose life had been fought for for two days, died in hospital.