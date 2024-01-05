One Dead Amid Russia's Latest Strike On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces launched a missile attack targeting an agricultural enterprise in the village of Inhulets, Kherson region, killing a local man.

That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"A 35-year-old man succumbed to his injuries. My condolences to the family of the slain man. A 60-year-old resident was injured," the report says.

Injury toll from Russianin Kherson rises to four

As noted, the injured civilian was provided with medical assistance in hospital and is set to be treated on an outpatient basis.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the casualty toll of a Russian strike on the Dniprovskyi district in Kherson has increased to four. A fire was reported at a warehouse where humanitarian aid was stored.