One Dead Amid Russia's Latest Strike On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces launched a missile attack targeting an agricultural enterprise in the village of Inhulets, Kherson region, killing a local man.
That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"A 35-year-old man succumbed to his injuries. My condolences to the family of the slain man. A 60-year-old resident was injured," the report says. Read also:
Injury toll from Russian shelling
in Kherson rises to four
As noted, the injured civilian was provided with medical assistance in hospital and is set to be treated on an outpatient basis.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the casualty toll of a Russian strike on the Dniprovskyi district in Kherson has increased to four. A fire was reported at a warehouse where humanitarian aid was stored.
MENAFN05012024000193011044ID1107689365
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.