Ukraine Destroys Two Russian Self-Propelled Howitzers In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces destroyed two Russian Nona-S self-propelled artillery systems in HIMARS strikes.

This was reported on Telegram by the Special Operations Forces' Command , Ukrinform saw.

"During reconnaissance operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction, operators of one of the SOF units discovered two self-propelled 2S9 Nona-S artillery systems," the report reads.

SOF operators directed HIMARS fire at enemy targets.

Thanks to a clear spotting, both self-propelled howitzers were destroyed.

As noted, the Nona-S, a 120mm howitzer, is intended for direct fire support of airborne assault units on the battlefield.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Special Operations Forces operating in the southern direction, destroyed Russia's highest-end artillery reconnaissance complex 1K148 Yastreb-AV.