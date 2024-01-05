Ukraine Intercepts Three Russian Recon Drones Over Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson-based air defense missile brigade destroyed three Russian reconnaissance drones over the region: two Merlin-VRs and an Orlan-10.

That's according to Air Force Command South , Ukrinform reports.

"On January 5, 2024, forces of the Kherson air defense brigade destroyed three Russian reconnaissance drones: two Merlin-VR UAVs and an Orlan-10 UAV," the report reads.

AFC South also posted on social media the video showing the downing of the Russian drones.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defenses shot down 21 of 29 Russian kamikaze drones launched overnight Friday.