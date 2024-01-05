Kyivhuma Founder Suspected Of Cooperation With Aggressor State Russia - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian court ruled to arrest the founder of Kyivhuma on suspicion of cooperation with Russia.

This was reported to Ukrinform by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"Today, the court ruled to remand the suspect in custody pending the probe," the agency's interlocutor noted.

The source insists that there is enough confirmation of the company's work on Russia already after the start of a full-scale war.

"Yes, despite all the claims of patriotism and honest business from the company's management, there is sufficient confirmation pointing to their work for Russia already after the start of the big war. These are invoices, correspondence directly with clients in Russia, and words of gratitude from the invaders themselves. A lot of peculiar information was also found in the computer of Kyivhuma CEO Andriy Ostrohrud," the source said.

According to him, although the company claims that it supplied tactical medicine kits exclusively to Estonia, in reality the company was only an intermediary.

"For example, Tetiana Mysak, chief of Kyivhuma's logistics department, communicates directly with a representative of the Russian MKT LLC." In the same way, she writes to Estonian managers, where it is noted that the goods will be delivered to Kronstadt, St. Petersburg, and Moscow. All letters are cc'd to the founder of the Ukrainian company, Anton Kravets," the source said.

In addition, according to him, separate evidence in the case is a number of postings on the VKontakte social media platform, where the invaders rejoice over the Ukrainian-made harnesses being delivered to the front line – the photo clearly shows Kyivhuma kits and the date of manufacture.

Therefore, according to a source in law enforcement, "any attempts on the part of the defense to appeal to patriotism, 'revenge' for reasons unknown, and an attempt to 'hamper honest business' are trumped by clear facts. The evidence base in this case is exhaustive and substantial."

As reported, the CEO and co-owner at Kyivhuma, Andriy Ostrohrud, denies the charges put forward by the Security Service of Ukraine over making wholesale deliveries of tactical medical kits to the Russian Federation.

According to him, since February 2022, Kyivhuma completely ceased all types of cooperation with the aggressor state.

LLC Kyivhuma is a manufacturer of rubber, latex, polyvinyl chloride, thermoplastic rubber and silicone products. As a full-cycle enterprise, it manufactures more than 4,000 products. The company is owned by Andriy Ostrohrud (20%), Roman Kravets (40%), and Anton Kravets (40%).

