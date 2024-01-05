Kuleba Announces Contacts At All Levels With New Polish Government: We Will Seek Solution

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine announced contacts with the new Polish government at all levels to resolve issues in relations between the two countries.

He said this during a live broadcast on Instagram with journalist Vadym Karpiak, an Ukrinfrom correspondent reports.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that "history is complicated" in relation to Poland. He recalled that during his visit to Kyiv on December 22 and the meeting with the President of Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, brought him certain signals from the new Polish government and voiced Warsaw's vision for solving existing problems.

There are 2000 trucks in queues at border of Ukraine and

"We saw a willingness to solve problems, now they must be solved. And then there will be contacts with the new Polish government at all levels – I will not go into specifics yet, but they are already planned. We will seek a solution. After all, the victory of Ukraine is in a vital interest of Poland and a matter of Poland's survival as well. To this end, it will be necessary to solve issues," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 6, 2023, Polish frreight carriers blocked the movement of trucks on the border with Ukraine at three checkpoints.

On November 23, Polish farmers joined them at the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint, putting forward their own demands. From December 24, for the period of the Christmas holidays, they suspended the blockade at that location.

Around 9:00 on January 4, the blockade was resumed.