Zaluzhnyi, Cavoli Discuss Countermeasures Against Russia's Massive Missile Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, discussed with the Supreme Commander of the Joint NATO Forces Europe, Commander US EUCOM, General Christopher Cavoli, countermeasures against massive missile attacks and possible plans on the part of the Russian invaders.

Zaluzhnyi reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"I told him about the situation along the frontline. The operational and strategic situation remains to be tough, but controlled. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive operations, concentrate on repelling enemy attacks and inflict maximum losses in his manpower and equipment," said Zaluzhny.

, Defense Minister attend Parliament Committee hearing of military draft bil

The interlocutors discussed in detail the possible actions of the enemy, which are expected in the coming weeks and months.

"Separately, we focused on countering the enemy's en masse missile strikes. I emphasized the need to bolster our air defence system," Zaluzhnyi noted.

The commander-in-chief expressed gratitude to American partners for their support and assistance to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported, the key topic on the agenda of the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on January 10 will be the strengthening of Ukrainian air and missile defense systems.