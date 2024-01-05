Kuleba On U.S. Military Aid To Ukraine: No Curbing Expected In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The statement by the representative of the U.S. State Department that Washington's military support for Ukraine will not be consistently provided at the level of 2022-2023 referred to the period when Ukraine will have gained enough resources to counter Russian aggression.

This was emphasized by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba , who spoke during a live broadcast on Instagram with journalist Vadym Karpiak, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"This is not about support in the year 2024. The State Department said that once Ukraine is firmly on its feet, has enough weapons and resources to counter Russian aggression, then the amount of support may be reduced. It is not about the fact that it can be reduced in 2024, because as the representative of the State Department himself said, currently Ukraine still ... needs support in the declared amount," Kuleba said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier on January 5, State Department spokesman Matt Miller said the U.S. strategy for supporting Ukraine remains unwavering, but this does not mean that, in particular, military support will be allocated in the same volumes as in 2022-2023.

According to Miller, America's goal is to help Ukraine build its own military-industrial base.