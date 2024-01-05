Ukraine Pulls EU Out Of Non-Enlargement Coma Top Diplomat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union must believe it is capable of winning and safeguarding peace in Europe, for which it was created.

This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba , during a live broadcast on Instagram with journalist Vadym Karpiak, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"It was Ukraine that brought the European Union out of the 'non-enlargement coma.' As a historical power, the EU was in a coma. As a common market, as a kingdom of peace, it was in a lively, normal state, but as a driving force of history, it was in a coma, into which it drove itself by the so-called phenomenon of 'expansion fatigue,'” said the head of the Foreign Ministry.

According to Kuleba, having opened up to the idea of expansion after Ukraine applied for membership, the European Union returned to the historical stage and restored faith in its historical role, not consumerism.

"We pulled it (Europe - ed.) out of a coma, but there are still areas, and the main thing is that Europe must believe that it is capable of winning and fulfilling its historical mission: to restore and guarantee peace in Europe. After all, the European Union was created precisely to prevent new wars in Europe, while everything else, including economy, were tools for achieving that goal," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized.

As reported, in mid-December at the EU summit in Brussels, 26 countries voted to launch negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs